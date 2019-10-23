(Bloomberg) -- DuPont de Nemours Inc. never intended to saddle Chemours Co. with “unlimited exposure” to the parent’s past liabilities, said Ellen Kullman, DuPont’s chief executive officer at the time Chemours was spun off.

Kullman, who resigned as DuPont’s CEO and chairman in 2015 after clashing with an activist investor seeking to break up the company, said DuPont’s board didn’t think it was imposing on Chemours crushing amounts of liability for environmental cleanups and other litigation.

“The position of DuPont’s current management that Chemours faces unlimited exposure for historical DuPont liabilities is not consistent with my intent or the intent of DuPont’s board in approving the terms of the spin-off,” Kullman said in a court filing.

The filing could bolster Chemours’s position in a legal fight with DuPont over what responsibilities each holds as part of the 2015 spinoff.

Shares of Chemours were trading up 8.3% at $17.40 at 1:13 p.m. in New York.

“Ms. Kullman’s assertions are entirely inconsistent with the facts as reflected in documents from the time and do not accurately reflect the process in which she directly participated in her role as Chair of the Board and CEO,” DuPont said in a statement. “The facts in this matter are clear -- at the board meeting to approve the transaction, it was unequivocally stated that the parties’ indemnification obligations were uncapped.”

DuPont said it would “vigorously defend against the claims in the complaint and our rights under the Separation Agreement.”

Chemours sued DuPont in Delaware Chancery Court in May, accusing executives of its former parent of misleading it about the extent of liabilities the spinoff would take on. Chemours officials take issue, for example, with the amount of liability the spinoff was being asked to assume for clean-up demands tied to DuPont products such as PFOA, a cancer-linked chemical formerly used to make Teflon nonstick coatings and other products.

DuPont and Chemours face a wave of suits tied to the PFOA chemical in states such as Ohio and West Virginia. The companies in 2017 agreed to split a $671 million settlement related to about 3,550 health claims but have disputed who is responsible for others. Under the separation agreement, DuPont argues, Chemours is supposed to indemnify it for any liability.

The accord came after at least three juries found DuPont liable for injuries, including cancers, blamed on PFOA. The company was facing almost 40 more trials over the chemical when it signed the deal.

Both companies are based in Wilmington, Delaware.

The case is Chemours Co. v. DowDupont Inc., 2019-0351, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

