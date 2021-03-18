(Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies should work together on setting specific targets to improve diversity in their ranks, especially at the highest levels, said Ken Chenault, the former longtime chief executive officer of American Express Co.“Many companies have tried this on their own, a few have been successful, but the truth is, large companies have not done well on diversity,” Chenault, now chairman of General Catalyst, told David Westin at the Bloomberg Equality Summit. Chenault also is a co-founder of OneTen, a coalition of companies working to create 1 million middle-class jobs for Black Americans within 10 years.

There are fewer Black CEOs of large corporations today than during the early 2000s, Chenault said. International Business Machines Corp., Accenture Plc and Target Corp. are among the companies that have committed to improving their pipelines for Black talent.

Time to Reform U.S. Tax Code, Brown Says (10 a.m.)

A key shift in helping Black Americans accumulate wealth may come from reforming the allegedly “color-blind” U.S. tax code, says Emory University law professor Dorothy Brown.

The tax system has helped perpetuate the fact that White families on average have wealth eight times greater than Black families -- a gap that hasn’t narrowed since 1983, Brown said during the Bloomberg Equality Summit.

Because White people are more likely to be married, in single-income families, own homes, and have retirement accounts -- all situations that boast tax advantages -- Black people pay higher taxes, even on the same income, Brown found in her quarter-century of research. She advocates removing the breaks that have disproportionate benefits for White people, as well as a wealth-based tax credit for any household with below median wealth. She also proposed that government do a better job of collecting racial data related to taxation.

Rogers Says Buying Black Will Help Equity (9:30 a.m.)

Ariel Investments Co-Chief Executive Officer John Rogers said companies can work toward racial equality by becoming reliable customers of Black-owned businesses.

“Access to capital is important, but I actually think equally important is access to customers,” he said in a discussion at the Bloomberg Equality Summit.

Rogers cited McDonald’s Corp., where he’s been a board member for almost two decades, to illustrate how major companies can promote Black-owned enterprises. In 2019, the fast-food giant spent almost $1 billion with Black suppliers, Rogers wrote last year in an op-ed for Fortune.

