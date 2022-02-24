(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s winter energy crunch proved to be a boon for Houston liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy Inc., which posted record annual revenue in 2021.

The company reported $15.9 billion of revenue for the full year and lifted 2022 guidance to investors on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to between $7 billion and $7.5 billion, according to a statement Thursday. That’s higher than the previously forecast range of $5.8 billion to $6.3 billion.

The increased guidance was “due to the early completion of Sabine Pass Train 6, the sustained strength in the global LNG market as demand for reliable LNG supply continues to grow, and the timing of delivery of certain cargoes around year end 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Jack Fusco said Thursday in a statement.

Cheniere’s strong performance was fueled by elevated winter demand from European buyers during the fourth quarter, which purchased more than 275 U.S. LNG cargoes during the last three months of 2021. The company’s Sabine Pass LNG plant in Louisiana and Corpus Christi LNG facility in Texas accounted for more than half of those, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.

Although Cheniere has long-term contracts with buyers in Europe and Asia, the company is able to sell its extra capacity on the global spot market, where low winter inventories and geopolitical tensions in Russia have pushed Europe’s natural gas price to more than five times higher than the U.S. benchmark Henry Hub.

Cheniere shares were up 7.6% before the start of regular trading in New York.

