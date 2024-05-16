(Bloomberg) -- Classic Football Shirts, a vintage apparel seller from the UK, is raising funds to fuel expansion in North America as football’s popularity rises in the market.

The Chernin Group is investing $38.5 million in the sports retailer as it prepares to make a deeper push into the US market, which currently represents about 15% of the retailer’s business.

Classic Football Shirts sells a sizable inventory of historical football kits from a range of clubs, including the Premier League’s Manchester United and Thai club Samut Prakan City. Its first US retail location opens in New York this week, and executives said they plan to add a second shop in Los Angeles.

The company acquires its goods from a variety of sources, including direct tie-ups with the big clubs and brands as well as merchandise shoppers bring to its website. Executives once bought 20 years worth of old clothes from Italian club AC Milan that was tucked away in a team warehouse. The most valuable items are housed in a climate-controlled vault.

This is the first time Classic Football Shirts, which was founded in 2006 in Manchester, has taken on a large outside investor. Management said it made the move in order to capitalize on what it sees as a big moment for the sport in the US, with the growth in Major League Soccer, the National Women’s Soccer League and the World Cup in 2026.

“The market there seems ready to explode,” said Classic Football Shirts co-founder Doug Bierton. “We want to make the business as big as it can possibly get. Now’s the time to get some strategic help.”

TCG has investments in various sports-related industries, such as trading-card grading company Collectors Universe Inc. and surfing forecaster Surfline Wavetrak Inc. It also has a stake in the Premier Lacrosse League, the largest pro outdoor league for the sport in the US.

“We spent the better part of a year looking at all parts of the global football market,” said TCG partner Greg Bettinelli. “It reminded me a lot of what we saw in sneakers 10 years ago.”

