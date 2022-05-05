(Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. said it’s in discussions with an activist investor claiming the shale driller is undervalued.

“I don’t think there’s a gap in how we all see the world,” Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell’Osso said in reference to Kimmeridge Energy Management Co.’s investment in Chesapeake. “I think we share Kimmeridge’s view that our stock is undervalued.”

Kimmeridge acquired about 2 million Chesapeake shares and raised concerns that the lack of “strategic clarity” is weighing on the stock.

Although Chesapeake shares have more than doubled in the past year, they’ve failed to keep pace with the 180% jump in gas prices.

Dell’Osso said he talked to Kimmeridge about its Eagle Ford assets, which produce 52,000 barrels of oil per day and is expected to generate $600 million of free cash flow after hedges in 2022.

