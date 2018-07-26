(Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. agreed to sell its Utica Shale assets in Ohio to closely held Encino Acquisition Partners for $2 billion as the U.S. natural gas giant whittles down its debt and streamlines operations.

The agreement announced Thursday in a statement is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Almost all of the proceeds will be used to pay debt, Chesapeake said in the statement. Chesapeake shares jumped 5.7 percent at 4:45 p.m. in New York.

To contact the reporter on this story: Joe Carroll in Houston at jcarroll8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Reg Gale at rgale5@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.