(Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. shares rose as much as 17 percent in their biggest intraday rally since February after a board member bought more than $4 million in additional stock.

Archie Dunham purchased 2.1 million shares Dec. 21, increasing his position to more than 1 percent of the company, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Together, Dunham and Chesapeake Chairman R. Brad Martin have bought shares six times this month. The company’s shares have fallen 36 percent since the end of November.

The shale driller has seen its market capitalization fall to just $1.7 billion in the last five months from almost $5 billion. Despite a recent surge in natural gas prices, the whole sector has felt the weight of falling crude prices and the broader equities rout. Chesapeake is in the midst of a strategy change, intending to focus more on oil production and being less reliant on gas. It agreed to buy WildHorse Resource Development Corp., a crude driller in Texas and Louisiana, in October for $2.27 billion.

Gordon Pennoyer, a spokesman for Chesapeake, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. The driller rose 23.02 cents to $1.9602 a share at 11:35 a.m. in New York. Earlier, it touched $2.02.

