(Bloomberg) -- Zerodha Broking Ltd.’s co-founder and chief investment officer Nikhil Kamath apologized for confusion stemming from a charity chess game, after some fans of grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand accused Kamath of cheating.

Kamath -- world rank 52,743 -- moved pieces on the board with 98.9% accuracy compared with 92.7% for Anand, ranked 16, according to data from Chess.com that hosted the game and the International Chess Federation. Anand resigned and handed Kamath the win, leaving Reddit and other social media forums filled with unhappy fans.

“I had help from the people analyzing the game, computers, and the graciousness of Anand sir himself to treat the game as a learning experience,” Kamath said in a Twitter post, adding that it’s “ridiculous,” anyone thought he beat Anand. “This was for fun and charity. In hindsight, it was quite silly as I didn’t realize the confusion that can get caused due to this. Apologies.”

Chess.com closed Nikhil Kamath’s account citing violation of its fair play policy, though it didn’t offer details. Messages to a Zerodha representative and Kamath were unanswered.

Anand resigned from the game with just seconds to go, handing Kamath the win, the Hindu newspaper reported on Sunday. The tournament included other celebrities and was intended to raise funds for covid-affected Indians.

“Yesterday was a celebrity simul for people to raise money,” Anand said in a tweet. “It was a fun experience upholding the ethics of the game. I just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.