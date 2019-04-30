(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp.’s offer to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. is essentially “dead” after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. committed $10 billion to rival bidder Occidental Petroleum Corp., according to Chicago-based investment firm Harris Associates.

“Before this announcement came out, my opinion was that Chevron would have to increase their bid to be competitive,” said Bill Nygren, chief investment officer at Harris Associates LP, which manages $120 billion and holds about a 3 percent stake in Anadarko. “I think at this point you would consider Chevron’s bid dead.”

A representative for Anadarko didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Chevron spokesman Kent Robertson said the company’s offer “provides the best value and the most certainty to Anadarko’s shareholders.”

Berkshire will receive 100,000 shares of preferred stock in Occidental, according to a statement Tuesday. Buffett’s intervention comes a day after Anadarko agreed to serious negotiations with Occidental despite having accepted a lower offer earlier this month from Chevron.

Some analysts had suggested Occidental would be rebuffed because of concerns that its proposal was too risky, given its smaller size relative to Chevron, and that it would pay with its own stock, which could decline in price once a deal was announced.

But that all changes with Buffett’s support, Nygren said.

“This pretty much eliminates concerns that there’s too much equity in the deal, that the stock would crater if this deal would happen,” Nygren said. “Buffett’s like a Good Housekeeping stamp of approval.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Rachel Adams-Heard in Houston at radamsheard@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net, Christine Buurma

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.