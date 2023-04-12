(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth just got a raise of about 10%, taking his 2023 base salary to $1.85 million as the company reaped bigger profits and cash flow in the past year thanks to higher energy prices.

Chevron’s board increased Wirth’s salary after “taking into account his 2022 performance and the desired compensation relative to CEOs of both oil and non-oil industry peer companies,” the company said in a filing.

Wirth’s total compensation, including bonuses and stock awards, was $23.6 million in 2022, compared with $22.6 million in 2021

Chevron stock touched a record high in November

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.