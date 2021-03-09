(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. sees a “pathway” toward net-zero emissions in coming decades as the U.S. oil explorer lowers the amount of carbon dioxide released with each barrel pumped, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said Tuesday.

Chevron pledged to curb so-called emissions intensity by investing in areas such as shale and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that tend to produce less pollution than other oil provinces. But Wirth was clear that the company now sees a continuous journey toward achieving net zero, at least from Chevron’s own operations.

“What we did there is line out a pathway toward net zero,” Wirth said, referring to the above slide in a presentation on Tuesday. “If you look at others who have made net-zero commitments, the assumptions and caveats of the way they describe their aspirations, they’re saying the same thing: that we’re going to need big offset markets, many big technology breakthroughs, changes in policy, etcetera.”

Unlike European peers BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the American supermajors have been unwilling to commit to mid-century targets for zeroing out carbon emissions. Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. are concerned about eroding returns by pivoting aggressively to new, unfamiliar business lines. But growing investor pressure has resulted in both companies scaling back growth aspirations and bolstering environmental plans.

“It’s not about selling things that are higher carbon,” he said. “Our new investments and our growth will be in lower carbon-intensity assets so that reduces net intensity for the portfolio.”

