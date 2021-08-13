(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is postponing its planned full return of employees to its headquarters in San Ramon, California, and its largest office in Houston due to the spread of Covid-19.

The oil giant had planned a return to San Ramon in September but is now “monitoring regional case rates for improvement to determine a new return date,” it said in an emailed statement.

In Houston, a full return to office “is not expected to occur before October,” Chevron said. The company had been targeting a full return in September.

