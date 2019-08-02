(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. posted strong production growth from the Permian Basin combined with a stabilization in its refining operations to beat earnings estimates in the second quarter.

Profit was $2.27 per share, surpassing the $1.76 average estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. That includes $740 million from the termination fee the company received in connection with its aborted takeover of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Key Takeaways

Chevron is the top performer among the five so-called supermajor oil producers this year after walking away from a bidding war for Anadarko Petroleum Corp., which Occidental Petroleum Corp. agreed to buy for $38 billion.

Refusing to escalate the bidding war for Anadarko, Chevron took a breakup fee and hiked its share buyback 25%, pleasing an investor base increasingly demanding cash returns from Big Oil.

Chevron will get most of its production growth from the Permian Basin and is planning a giant expansion at Tengiz in Kazakhstan but analysts have questioned whether the company has a large enough portfolio to sustain growth beyond 2023.

Market Reaction

The shares rose about 1% pre-market trading.

Get More

Click here for more details of the earnings.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kevin Crowley in Houston at kcrowley1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net, Joe Carroll, Carlos Caminada

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.