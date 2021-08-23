(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is requiring employees who work on its platforms in the Gulf of Mexico to get the Covid-19 vaccine, as the oil giant responds to rising cases across the southern U.S.

The mandate applies to some onshore support personnel as well as those working offshore, Chevron said Monday in an emailed statement. The energy company had already required the vaccine in some areas of its business such as shipping. Dow Jones reported earlier Monday on the additional requirements.

“Chevron is committed to protecting the health of our people, and vaccinations are the strongest safeguard against this virus,” the San Ramon, California-based company said in the statement. “So, as part of our fitness for duty safety standard, workers in certain jobs are required to be vaccinated against Covid-19.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.