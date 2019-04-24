Chevron Faces Rare Bidding War in Industry That ‘Does Not Do Hostile’

(Bloomberg) -- How rare are bidding wars in the oil industry? Just ask the chief executive officer of Chevron Corp., now facing a potential fight to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

According to Paul Sankey, managing director for Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Chevron’s Mike Wirth was asked at lunch last week about a rival offer for Anadarko. His response: “The industry does not do hostile bids.” Wirth then asked his questioner, “when was a major oil deal ever topped by a higher bid?”

“I blanked,” Sankey wrote.

The answer is that it’s pretty rare. A few recent examples are much smaller in size than the $38 billion counteroffer Occidental Petroleum Corp. made for Anadarko on Wednesday.

“Competing bids are not typical,” Biraj Borkhataria, an analyst for RBC Capital Markets, said in a note Wednesday. He estimated Chevron could raise its $65 a share bid by $9 a share.

Sankey, meanwhile, wrote Wednesday that Chevron may add $5 to settle the deal, but also "might just tough this out” given the uncertainty surrounding shareholder approval for Occidental.

