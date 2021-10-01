(Bloomberg) -- Steven Donziger, the disbarred lawyer who once won an $8.6 billion judgment against Chevron Corp. over alleged contamination of the Amazon rain forest, was sentenced to six months in jail for disobeying court orders.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who found Donziger guilty of six counts of criminal contempt after a trial in July, faulted him Friday for “an astonishing lack of respect for the law” in defying court orders, including to turn over evidence in a racketeering suit filed against him by Chevron. The oil giant previously succeeded in getting the environmental-damage award scrapped.

The judge rejected Donziger’s efforts to claims that the oil company was responsible for initiating the prosecution against him. “Mr. Donziger has spent the last seven years thumbing his nose at the U.S. judicial system,” Preska said. “Now it’s time to pay the piper.”

