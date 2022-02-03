(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. will hire a consultant to investigate workplace culture in Australia, as the resources industry reels from a report that exposed endemic sexism and bullying at mining giant Rio Tinto Group’s sites.

The San Ramon, California-based company is finalizing a contract with a third party to help engage with employees in Western Australia and tackle any issues of unacceptable behavior, a spokesman for the company said Friday. Its operations in the state include the giant Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas plants.

Read more: Widespread Bullying, Harassment Detailed in Rio Tinto Report

Rio’s external review published Tuesday revealed more than a quarter of its female employees had experienced sexual harassment at work, while 21 women reported actual or attempted rape or sexual assault at company sites. The revelations, which also exposed wider issues of racism and bullying, have led to investor calls for an industry-wide response.

Other energy and mining giants must seek to make public similar issues at their own operations, Western Australia’s minister for mines and petroleum Bill Johnston said Friday in a Bloomberg Television interview.

“I’m very disappointed that they’ve not been truthful about the extent of the problems until now,” he said. “The government is prepared to work with them, but we can’t allow this situation to continue in the way that it has in the past.”

Chevron previously told a parliamentary inquiry in Australia that the firm expected a study on workplace culture to take about four to five months.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.