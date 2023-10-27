(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is supplying gas to Israel and Jordan from wells in the Mediterranean Sea even after shutting the key Tamar platform at the outbreak of the conflict with Hamas.

Chevron’s Leviathan platform increased production to help ease the 1 billion cubic feet per day loss from Tamar, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Breber said during an interview on Friday. Tamar is located in Israeli waters about 12 miles (kilometers) from the Gaza Strip and was shut on government orders shortly after this month’s deadly attack.

“The Israeli domestic market is prioritized in that event,” Breber said. “We continue to supply Jordan customers and we continue to supply part of our Egyptian contracts, but not all of our contracts for our Egyptian customers.”

Read More: Israeli Gas Fields Ramp Up Production After Conflict Shuts Tamar

If Tamar remains closed through the end of the year, it would reduce Chevron’s overall global production by about 1%, Breber said.

--With assistance from Ruth Liao.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.