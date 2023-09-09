(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. moved some crew from its Gorgon liquefied natural gas facility in Australia after workers began strikes on Friday, according to the unions.

People with knowledge of the matter said workers were moved from the site on a regular flight, and had nothing to do with any industrial action. Chevron didn’t respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

The start of the work action marked the culmination of weeks-long discussions that have kept global gas markets on edge. The longer the strikes continue, the more Chevron’s LNG facilities are prone to disruption.

The strikes are across Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities in Western Australia, which together supplied about 7% of the world’s LNG last year.

