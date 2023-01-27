(Bloomberg) -- The massive $75 billion buyback program announced earlier this week by Chevron Corp. may have been just a “smokescreen” for the disappointing results reported Friday by the US oil giant, according to veteran industry analyst Paul Sankey.

“I frankly think it was politically a mistake,” the founder of Sankey Research LLC said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Friday, adding that the five-year program authorization hasn’t changed the previous guidance on annual share repurchases.

Sankey also expressed concern about a 3% decline in the company’s oil-equivalent production last year. “If you think about the present value of the stock and the sustainability of the stock, that becomes a concern,” he said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.