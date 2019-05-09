(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth’s decision to abandon his $33 billion offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp. bolsters his reputation as one of the oil industry’s consummate financial disciplinarians.

Anadarko was looking for Chevron to beat or at least match Occidental Petroleum Corp.’s $38 billion proposal, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. But Wirth, whose deputies already had held integration meetings with counterparts at Anadarko, declined to escalate the bidding war and bowed out on Thursday.

In withdrawing Chevron’s bid for the Texas-based crude explorer, Wirth is hewing to the tightfisted investment ethos that has been the defining characteristic of his 19-year run in senior management at the company. His next task may be to convince his own board of directors he’s got a good idea of what to do with the $1 billion breakup fee and $74 billion in cash and unused shares now at his disposal.

Although acquiring Anadarko would have elevated Chevron’s output into the realm of behemoths Exxon Mobil Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the combination may have challenged Wirth’s commitment to his self-stated primary goals: expanding dividends and limiting debt.

He softened the blow of walking away from the biggest foray of his 15-month tenure as CEO by announcing a 25% increase in share buybacks. Chevron’s stock jumped more than 4%.

“Chevron just demonstrated its commitment to capital discipline and conservative financial policies by declining to enter a bidding war for Anadarko,” said Pete Speer, a senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service. “While it has the financial capacity to match Occidental Petroleum’s offer, had it raised the cash portion of the consideration to compete with Oxy it would have materially increased its financial leverage and weakened its credit profile.”

The University of Colorado-trained engineer and Chevron lifer rose through the ranks of the company’s sprawling, worldwide oil-refining division before succeeding John Watson as CEO in early 2018. As refining boss and one of Watson’s top lieutenants, Wirth divested underperforming plants and quit entire markets to improve profits, a model that was subsequently adapted to Chevron’s crude and natural gas unit with similar results.

“Costs always matter, capital discipline always matters,” the 60-year-old said in an interview just weeks before announcing the Anadarko bid on April 12.

Under Wirth’s leadership, Chevron’s return on equity surpassed that of Exxon, long the gold-standard of oil producers. On another key performance metric called the recycle ratio, Chevron also trumps its larger rival. Since his promotion to CEO last year, Chevron has surprised Wall Street analysts with better-than-forecast profits in four out of five quarters.

In capitulating to Occidental, whose CEO Vicki Hollub has coveted Anadarko for the better part of two years, Wirth may have concluded paying a higher price would have been too corrosive to returns on the investment.

The target company’s daily output equivalent to 666,000 would have immediately lifted Chevron global production by about 20 percent to 3.6 million, close to that of Exxon and Shell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Growth is an outcome. It’s not an objective,” Wirth said in the February interview. “The objective is to deliver strong returns to our shareholders.”

