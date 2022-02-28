(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is not seeing any interruptions to operations as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said in an interview.

“We’re not seeing any operational impacts,” he said. “We really don’t have much exposure either in Ukraine or in Russia.”

Chevron’s main Russia-linked asset is a stake in the Caspian Pipeline that transports crude from the giant Tengiz field in Kazakhstan to the Black Sea.

Wirth declined to comment on “long-term portfolio actions” such as divesting from assets as a result of the conflict. Rival supermajor BP Plc announced plans Sunday to abandon its stake Russia’s Rosneft PJSC, which could result in a writedown of as much as $25 billion.

