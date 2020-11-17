(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. and top American oil-service providers won more time to wind down operations in Venezuela under the sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Nicolas Maduro’s regime.

The U.S. Treasury Department extended until June 3 its authorization for Chevron, Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes Co. and Weatherford International Plc to carry out transactions in the country that are essential to preserve their assets, keep employees safe and pay contractors. The previous deadline was Dec. 1. Since April, they have been barred from drilling wells, selling and buying crude or oil products or transporting them.

Venezuela, which holds the world’s largest crude reserves, has seen its once mighty oil industry crumble under Maduro’s regime. The demise was accelerated this year by the unprecedented oil market crash triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and sanctions that have made it very difficult for the country to sell its crude almost anywhere.

Chevron’s history in Venezuela dates back to the 1920s. The company has spent more than $100 million on social programs in the country in the past 10 years, but its share of production from its two Venezuela projects fell 16% in 2019 to 35,300 barrels a day, a fraction of its global output.

The San Ramon, California-based producer has consistently argued that the U.S. benefits from having a domestic producer on the ground in such an important oil country. Chevron has also hunkered down during domestic turmoil in other producing regions this century, including Nigeria and Kuwait.

Proponents of Chevron’s position have argued that withdrawing from Venezuela would cede market share and influence to Russian and Chinese companies.

Chevron’s shares were down 2.8% at $86.43 as of 12:05 p.m. in New York.

