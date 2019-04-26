(Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. is already taking steps to absorb Anadarko Petroleum Corp. even as a competing, higher bid for the oil explorer lingers from Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Just two weeks after Chevron agreed to buy Anadarko for $31 billion, executives from both companies have begun meeting to map out an integration of their sprawling international portfolios, Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said during a conference call Friday.

Wirth said he expects the Anadarko transaction to close during the third quarter. He didn’t address the $38 billion counter offer Occidental lodged this week but said Chevron is the “best strategic fit” for Anadarko’s assets.

“We’ve already begun joint integration meetings with Anadarko,” Wirth said. “We had full teams from both companies meeting for multiple days this week already.”

Anadarko’s directors haven’t ruled on Occidental’s bid but reaffirmed their commitment to the Chevron deal. One indicator of Wirth’s confidence the merger will happen is his plan to travel to Mozambique in East Africa where Anadarko is developing a massive gas-export project.

