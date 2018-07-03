(Bloomberg) -- With President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs looming, General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are among those taking advantage of top-selling imports while they still can.

The three carmakers boast some of the top-selling or fastest-growing imported models in the U.S. in the first half, which turned out better than many analysts expected. Deliveries have jumped 11 percent for GM’s Chevrolet Silverado and 10 percent for Nissan’s Rogue this year through June, while Fiat Chrysler has more than tripled Jeep Compass sales. Each of them are sourced in part or entirely from plants in Mexico, Canada, or Japan.

The threat of tariffs on models shipped from overseas -- and on imported parts that would drive up the price of American-assembled vehicles like Ford’s F-150 pickup and Toyota’s Camry sedan -- risks applying the brakes to U.S. auto demand that has been resilient this year. All major automakers that have reported deliveries for June have beaten or been in line with analysts’ average estimates.

“We’re in a good, old-fashioned bull market right now,” said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist for Cox Automotive, which raised its projection for full-year sales by about 100,000 vehicles, to 16.8 million. “There’s been quite a bit of concern regarding trade and tariffs, but car buyers don’t seem to be worried yet.”

With almost all automakers beating estimates, the annualized industry sales rate probably exceeded analysts expectations for 17 million cars and light trucks. The pace, which is adjusted for seasonal trends, was 16.7 million in June 2017, according to researcher Autodata Corp.

The U.S. Commerce Department started conducting an investigation of the national security implications of auto imports in late May at the behest of Trump, whose administration is said to be considering tariffs of as much as 25 percent. Car and parts companies are warning of doom and gloom if the levies are implemented.

“Tariffs are going to be bad news for the auto industry,” Chesbrough said. “There will be a little time for the market to adjust, but we would see prices rise quickly across the board. A full-blown trade war could knock the economy into a recession.”

