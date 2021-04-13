Chewy Falls After BC Partners Is Said to Sell $500 Million Stake

(Bloomberg) -- Chewy Inc. is lower Tuesday after a person familiar with the matter said BC Partners, its private-equity sponsor, sold about $500 million of shares in an overnight block trade.

The unregistered block trade of 6.1 million shares was priced at $82.50 each, the person said, a 1.8% discount to Monday’s close. Chewy fell as much as 2.1% to $82.30 in premarket trading.

Tuesday’s decline eats into a post-earnings rally in the online retailer of pet products. Chewy closed Monday up 4.6% since forecasting 2021 sales on March 30.

The undisclosed stock offering launched on Monday after the market closed, Bloomberg previously reported.

