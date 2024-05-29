(Bloomberg) -- Chewy Inc. shares rallied after earnings eclipsed estimates, the company announced its first buyback program and said the pet industry is showing signs of recovery.

The stock surged as much as 23% to $20.87, the biggest intraday jump in a year. Before today, it had lost 28% this year.

First-quarter adjusted earnings per share reached 31 cents on revenue of $2.88 billion, beating the average analyst estimates of 16 cents and $2.85 billion, respectively. Its $500 million buyback program will begin this quarter, Chief Financial Officer David Reeder said in a conference call.

“While it is premature to declare an industry turnaround, we maintain our perspective that the pet industry is on track towards normalization,” Chief Executive Officer Sumit Singh said on the call.

Chewy’s management said more people are adopting pets than relinquishing them, a sign that the industry is recovering. The company reaffirmed its annual guidance. The high end of its second-quarter guidance — $2.84 billion to $2.86 billion — just met expectations of $2.86 billion.

Sales were driven by non-discretionary items, like consumables and health, which contributed about 85% of first-quarter revenue. Active customers fell for a sixth straight quarter, dipping 2.1%.

“We expect active customers to be pretty flat, slightly down in the first half with some recovery in the second half,” Reeder said.

Chewy announced the launch of a paid membership program, called Chewy Plus, that includes incentives like free shipping and cash accrual rewards, Singh said.

Peer Petco Health & Wellness Co. also reported better-than-expected results last week.9

