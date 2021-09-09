(Bloomberg) -- Italian fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni has become the new global ambassador for Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot, joining soccer legend Pele, tennis star Novak Djokovic, among others.

The Swiss company announced the appointment Thursday morning. “As a visionary and pioneer, she has been able to move with the times by dominating the digital platforms and turning her passion into a real business,” Hublot SA’s CEO Ricardo Guadalupe said.

Ferragni was also appointed to Tod’s Group board of directors back in April, causing its shares to soar, although her role remains unclear.

