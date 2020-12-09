(Bloomberg) -- Chicago is expecting to get thousands of coronavirus vaccine doses this month and is aiming to offer the vaccine free of charge to all adult residents in 2021, city officials said Wednesday.

After Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. receive federal approvals and city gets guidance from an immunization advisory committee, Chicago can move forward with its vaccine rollout plan. The city will allocate its initial doses to its 34 hospitals the week of Dec. 14, officials said in a press release on Wednesday. Health-care workers who treat Covid patients or conduct procedures that put them at high risk for spread will be the first to receive the vaccine. Chicago has about 400,000 health workers including doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.

Employees and workers at long-term care facilities will be the next recipients, followed by essential workers, people with underlying medical conditions and those 65 years and older. Chicago expects to receive about 23,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in the first week after federal approval and could get as many as 150,000 doses of Moderna’s during December, according Allison Arwady, commissioner of the city’s public health director. After the federal approvals go through, weekly shipments will continue, she told reporters on Wednesday.

“The situation is very fluid as we don’t know how many we’ll be getting from week to week, and that will require us to be nimble in how we respond,” Arwady said in a statement. “Since the beginning of the pandemic we have been working with health care and community partners on plans to quickly distribute a large amount of the vaccine. This will allow Chicago to start with as much vaccine as possible and continually increase the supply in the weeks and months to follow.”

