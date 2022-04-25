(Bloomberg) -- Several Chicago aldermen on Monday sent gaming companies that are bidding on building the city’s first casino a message: this is a union town.

During a special casino committee of the city council hearing on Monday, the aldermen expressed concerns that the three bidders -- Bally’s Corp., Hard Rock International and Rush Street Gaming -- that are seeking to construct and operate a gaming and entertainment complex don’t have a deal with local labor groups. Chicago Chief Financial Officer Jennie Bennett said during the hearing that a deal with labor was part of the requirements laid out in the city’s request for proposals.

None of the three bidders have committed to labor standards, and moving forward without an agreement on items such as a living wage “is a slap in the face,” Robert Reiter Jr., president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, said during the public testimony portion of the meeting. The federation represents 300 affiliated unions and their half a million members.

“We are a union city,” Alderman Gilbert Villegas said during the meeting, and afterward, he added that his vote for the project is contingent on adequate measures and protections for workers.

The lack of a deal between the bidders and labor groups is the latest complication for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plans for the proposed casino whose revenue she wants to use to chip away at rising fire and police pension costs. The city’s first casino, which has been discussed for three decades, is expected to deliver around $200 million a year in tax revenue eventually and is intended help the city achieve structural balance in its budget, Bennett said.

Lightfoot’s administration is planning to select a winning bid to bring before the city council in the next two to three months. The project then needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.

“We have every intention of entering into a labor peace agreement for the Chicago casino,” Tim Drehkoff, chief executive officer of Rush Street Gaming, said in an emailed statement. “As Chicagoans ourselves, we know this is a union town and this will be a union casino.”

A spokesperson for Hard Rock declined to comment, and a spokesperson for Bally’s could not be immediately reached for comment on the deal via email and voicemail.

“That’s very important if this is going to have a snowball’s chance,” said Alderman Leslie Hairston during the hearing about the significance of a deal with labor.

Other aldermen stressed that the company that gets to build the casino must provide good working wages, especially considering they’re planning more than $1 billion developments. The council members also called for the winning plan to help the city as Chicago works to rebound from the pandemic and the hit to its tourism and hospitality industries.

“I hope bidders are out there and listening,” Alderman Debra Silverstein said.

