(Bloomberg) -- Chicago developer Sterling Bay is getting a second shot at Wall Street South.

The firm is teaming up with Key International to build a 51-story office tower in Miami’s financial district, Brickell, blocks away from another planned high-rise that will serve as Ken Griffin’s Citadel headquarters. The nearly 800,000 square foot (74,000 square meters) building at 848 Brickell Ave. will have sports courts and fireplace lounges.

Sterling Bay was initially supposed to develop the Citadel building, which also plans on luring other corporate tenants, but the firms parted ways on the billion-dollar project last year.

To Sterling Bay, Brickell has “become the best office market in the country,” Chief Investment Officer Chang Lee said. “Demand is overwhelming and there is a definite lack of supply, especially new Class-A office product.”

Average asking rents for Class A offices in Brickell were up 12.7% in December from a year earlier, according to data from brokerage CBRE Group Inc., outpacing the broader Miami market, where rents remained flat. The Brickell area has been a hot spot for new firms that have relocated or increased their presence in Miami, including Banco Santander SA, Microsoft Corp., and private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Sterling Bay and Key International’s tower at 848 Brickell Ave. will have some newer amenities in a bid to attract tenants. Plans for the building include a luxury fitness center and outdoor terraces, in addition to the lounges and padel tennis courts.

Sterling Bay is looking for more projects in the city and plans on opening a permanent outpost in Miami if it succeeds, according to Lee.

But the firm has struggled, not only in Miami but also in Chicago, following broader woes in the commercial real estate market. Borrowing costs have soared and office landlords have been grappling with weaker demand as remote work increased during the pandemic. Prices for office buildings slumped 25% in the 12 months through December, according to real estate analytics firm Green Street. And lenders have pulled back from many commercial property loans, making refinancing debt at higher rates even more challenging.

Besides losing the Citadel tower, Sterling Bay had three other Miami projects fall through due to financing costs, according to Lee. Then in Chicago, its $6-billion Lincoln Yards mega development is facing delays and is seeking new funds, Chief Executive Officer Andy Gloor said in May.

“The problem in Miami is that the tenants tend to be very small,” Lee said, noting that the average office tenant in Miami takes 8,000 square feet, whereas in New York and Chicago, big tenants will take between 250,000 square feet and 400,000 square feet.

“It’s a lot easier for us to kick start an office building in Chicago, but here in Miami, there’s just not a lot of those tenants,” he said.

