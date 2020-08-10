(Bloomberg) -- A wall of thunder, hail and deadly winds is ripping a path of destruction across the Midwest and is set to crash into Chicago within an hour, the National Weather Service said.The line of storms, 160 miles wide, have already torn apart trees, homes and cars across 300 miles of Iowa and northern Illinois. It almost certainly meets the definition of a derecho, said Rick Otto, a forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. Wind gusts of 100 mph and more have been clocked across Iowa.

“You don’t want to be outside in this,” Otto said. “People should treat it almost like a tornado. This is not your ordinary thunderstorm.”

Derechos are characterized by their large size and capacity for destruction. They can scour a landscape with damaging hail, dangerous wind gusts capable of throwing two-by-fours through walls, and even tornadoes. In all likelihood, anyone in the path of the storm will suffer its effects for 30 minutes or longer, the weather service said. In recent years, hail has caused from $8 billion to $14 billion a year in insured losses, according to Aon.

Otto said Chicago will probably get hit between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. and anyone working in offices who can leave should probably go home. In addition to the destruction the storm will deliver, there is a possibility for widespread power outages as the wind gusts tear down power lines and utility poles.The storm got its start from thunderstorms and instability in the atmosphere across South Dakota and Nebraska earlier Monday, and then it picked up strength and began ripping its way through Iowa. In addition to Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin also face a threat of golf-ball-sized hail, deadly winds and thunderstorms.

