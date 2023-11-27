(Bloomberg) -- Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market, two trendy hometown Chicago food retailers, are combining in a all-stock merger.

The brands will fall under a new entity called Outfox Hospitality, with Foxtrot Chief Executive Officer Liz Williams taking the top role at the combined firm. Jay Owen, chairman of Dom’s Kitchen, will become chairman of holding company, while co-founder Don Fitzgerald will serve as president and chief operating officer through a transition period. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed.

“We’ve long admired Dom’s Kitchen & Market and our boards had been talking for quite a while,” Williams said in an interview. “We had both been in the market, looking for what was next for both organizations.”

Foxtrot runs more than 30 bodega-size convenience stores, mostly in Chicago, Washington, Dallas and Austin. The company raised $100 million in January 2022 in a series C round led by D1 Capital Partners, bringing its total funding to $160 million, according to a statement at the time.

Dom’s Kitchen was founded in 2021 by Bob Mariano, who previously started the Midwest supermarket chain Mariano’s, and Fitzgerald. Like Foxtrot, online ordering figures prominently at its two sprawling supermarkets in Chicago’s Lincoln Park and Old Town neighborhoods.

The new company plans to retain both brands at present, while later combining the online ordering apps and rewards programs. An eventual sale or initial public offering of the company was described as an “aspiration” by Williams.

“We will be retaining both brands as we get going, both are beloved,” she said. “This is really going to allow us to lean into organic growth. We’ll be expanding our prepared foods, expanding our private label and really getting into our cafe and coffee business.”

Mike LaVitola, co-founder of Foxtrot, and Mariano will continue to hold adviser and board roles within the organization. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

“We really do feel like we’re disrupting the food shopping landscape and redefining the neighborhood market and the power of these two brands,” Owen said in an interview. “The power of the organizations that we’ve built and the store base that we have, I think, will certainly be watched in the the coming years as to how we are able to have that play out.”

Guggenheim Securities served as the financial adviser to Foxtrot, with Latham & Watkins as legal adviser. Greenberg Traurig was legal adviser to Dom’s Kitchen.

