(Bloomberg) -- Chicago, the third-largest U.S. city, is maintaining its mask mandate for indoor public places for now, even as Illinois plans to lift its requirement for face coverings on Feb. 28.

The drop in Covid-19 case counts, hospitalizations and intensive-care unit bed use from recent peaks is not enough to trigger changes, Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said during a press conference Tuesday. However, an announcement to ease the city’s restrictions could come next week, depending on whether numbers drop enough.

The city’s daily case average is down 30% from a week ago to 431, and hospitalizations are down more than 50% in the same period to 30. However, Arwady said three of the four main metrics it uses to track risk must fall to the lower transmission level. Currently only test positivity meets that threshold. Hospitalizations and intensive-care unit bed use are at the “substantial” transmission level while daily cases are still at a “high” level.

“We need to hit those metrics to feel confident,” Arwady said. “We are getting close. Certainly, we’re watching the end of the month.”

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Feb. 9 the state’s indoor mask mandate in public places will be lifted on Feb. 28, but that will not apply to certain settings such as schools. If the city doesn’t ease its restrictions by the end of the month in line with the state, those moves may come not long after, Arwady said.

ICU bed use may move to the lower transmission level within a day, and hospitalizations and case counts could follow shortly thereafter, she said. Arwady said she is optimistic given the numbers are heading in the right direction. Lifting mask mandates or proof of vaccination requirements in locations such as restaurants takes into account risk of exposure to city residents as well as how much the health care system can handle, she said.

