(Bloomberg) -- Chicago is the right place for the 2024 Democrat National Convention given the city’s diversity, central Midwest location and experience hosting large events, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and several members said Tuesday.

The city is hosting the Democratic National Committee this week to pitch its venues, including the United Center, and amenities in a bid to host the next DNC. Houston, Atlanta and New York City have been reported as the other three competing cities.

Chicago is among four finalists for the event, which could bring roughly 50,000 visitors as well as up to $200 million to the local economy, which in turn could provide opportunities to women, veteran-and minority-owned restaurants and other businesses, Lightfoot said. Hosting the convention would add to Chicago’s recovery from the pandemic, she added. The city’s 1996 Democratic convention spurred development around the United Center, and the benefits are still apparent, she said.

“We’re back. We’re ready,” Lightfoot said during the press conference held in the city’s Fulton Market area. “We’re ready for our close-up.”

