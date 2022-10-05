(Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest US meat company, is following in the footsteps of Citadel and Boeing Inc. with plans to move white-collar workers out of the Chicago area.

Tyson said Wednesday it’s shifting all of its corporate teams to the company’s longtime headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. That means employees from downtown Chicago and its Downers Grove suburb will relocate, as will workers in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, according to a Wednesday statement.

The move comes as Chicago struggles with rising crime, and with fewer downtown workers post-pandemic. Caterpillar Inc. said in June it decided to move from the Chicago suburb of Deerfield to Texas, saying it believes the move will help it attract new talent and improve global access to its employees.

Still, Alphabet Inc.’s Google recently announced it was buying a downtown building the size of a city block, which Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said will add at least 3,000 jobs.

Tyson said 1,000 workers will be impacted by its planned relocations. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, the company now employs 137,000 people. In Chicago, it has operated an office in the West Loop near Union Station.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.