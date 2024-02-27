(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Chicago may post its warmest winter day on Tuesday as mild temperatures break records across the Midwest, Great Lakes and into upstate New York.The all-time February high for the Chicago area is 75F (24C) degrees and that will be threatened Tuesday as the high in downtown may reach 76, according to the National Weather Service.

“It is safe to say central and northeast Illinois could be record high,” said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster with the US Weather Prediction Center.A number of factors are driving the warmth. There’s a low pressure trough across the western US, while a high pressure ridge is building in the east, Roth said.

There is also a lack of snow across the much of the US. Currently only 17.1% of the contiguous 48 states is covered. A year ago on Feb. 27, 40% of the US had snow cover, according to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center. Along with these factors are the long-term impacts of a warming climate.In addition to Chicago, at least 55 other weather stations across the central and eastern US may post record high temperatures for the date, the weather service said.

In other weather news:

Snow: California may get upwards to 10 feet (3 meters) of snow this weekend, which will help alleviate water worries there. A winter storm watch has been posted from Oregon through the Sierra Nevada.

Fire: Red flag fire warnings are up across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri as dry winds continue to raise the fire threat.

Australia: Extreme to catastrophic fire dangers are forecast for parts of South Australia and Victoria on Wednesday, said Dean Narramore, a meteorologist with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. Hot, dry and windy conditions will sweep the region. In the some areas conditions could reach catastrophic levels -- the highest on the bureau's four-step scale. “That means if any fires do get going, they will be uncontrollable and uncontainable,” Narramore said.

