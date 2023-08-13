(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson chose a 30-year veteran of the city’s police department to serve as its next superintendent, one of the most critical decisions of his first year in office as crime rates remain stubbornly high in the third-largest US city.

Larry Snelling, who joined the city’s force in 1992 as a patrol officer in his home community of Englewood, was appointed to the role, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

“Chief Snelling is a proven leader who has the experience and the respect of his peers to help ensure the safety and well-being of city residents, and address the complex challenges we all face related to community safety,” according to the statement.

Johnson, who took office in May, has taken the helm of a city trying to emerge from violence and crime that the pandemic exacerbated. While murders and shootings have declined this year, other forms of crime such as burglary and car thefts continue to rise.

The crime wave has drawn concern from residents and spurred high-profile exits such as billionaire Ken Griffin, who moved his family and business to Miami last year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.