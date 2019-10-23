(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed an $11.7 billion budget for 2020 that taps a real estate transfer tax and vehicle congestion fees, and relies on asking the state to help close the biggest shortfall in recent history.

The budget includes $352 million in new revenue, Lightfoot said during her budget speech to the city council on Wednesday. She plans also to use additional tax increment financing dollars to close an $838 million deficit for 2020 and refinance debt for $200 million in savings. About 60% of the shortfall will be addressed by structural solutions that carry forward into future years and 40% will be one-time items, Jennie Huang Bennett, the city’s chief financial officer, said on Monday.

“That means we not only created solutions to help put our fiscal house in order this year, but we created solutions to ensure it stays in order for years to come,” said Lightfoot whose eyes welled up with tears at times as she spoke.

Lightfoot inherited a cash-strapped city scrounging for resources. She’s still looking for help from the state to address issues including the tax structure of a proposed Chicago casino that would generate revenue for the city. Plus, she’s under pressure from the Chicago Teachers Union, which has been on strike since Oct. 17 and whose members were demonstrating outside City Hall during her address, to pour more resources into schools. Even though the city and board of education have separate budgets, they share a tax base and face rising pension costs.

One of the biggest costs for Chicago in 2020 and beyond is pension funding. The coming year’s deficit was fueled by the biggest one-year jump in the city’s mandated pension payments to its retirement system. The city is struggling with $30 billion of unfunded pension liabilities.

“We will have climbed the ramp to pay for our police and fire pensions at the level outside experts say we should be paying for them to ensure their long-term financial stability,” Lightfoot said during her address.

The city needs cooperation from the state to get this budget done, Lightfoot said. The city needs state authorization for the real estate tax and casino taxation structure. The legislature will meet for a veto session next week.Without help from Springfield, “We will be forced to make more painful choices when it comes to new sources of revenue,” Lightfoot said.

The mayor decided to forego a very large increase in property taxes to fill the gap. Lightfoot’s predecessor Rahm Emanuel enacted a record property-tax hike and higher utility levies to fund pensions.

The city will increase the library portion of the property tax by $18 million to fully invest in our libraries and allow them to be open seven days a week, Lightfoot said.

Dennis Derby, a senior credit analyst and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Asset Management, said Lightfoot’s expected assistance from the state of Illinois was his main takeaway from her address.“We think that there is potential positive trajectory for the city’s credit so long as they get the buy in they’re looking for from Springfield,” said Derby, whose firm has about $41 billion in municipals under management including debt issued by Chicago and its board of education. “Conversely if they don’t get the support they are looking for from the capital, we would be concerned about what measures the city could take to rectify their budget.”

