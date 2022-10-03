(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is planning to advance payments to the city’s beleaguered pension funds as part of her $16.4 billion proposed budget for next year.

The city, which has increased its annual contributions by $1 billion in the past three years, is proposing an additional $242 million in early payments in 2023, Lightfoot said in an address to city council members Monday. That’s on top of regular contributions, and the first $40 million check from Bally’s for the new Chicago casino, which will support pensions for police and firefighters.

Chicago’s severely underfunded pensions have dragged down the city’s credit for years as officials work to climb the so-called pension ramp. The Windy City paid required contributions to all four pension funds for the first time ever in 2022, and plans payments of $2.6 billion in 2023, an increase of 15% from a year earlier.

“This pension advance will prevent pension funds, as they do now, from having to sell assets every month” to meet their obligations, Lightfoot said. It constitutes a “new pension fund policy,” she said.

Lightfoot is planning to increase pension payments even after she abandoned a proposal to hike property taxes by 2.5% that would have generated $42.7 million entirely for pensions. Both those moves are possible because revenues for 2023 are now expected to come in $260 million above an August projection, the city said.

Chicago is looking to close a $128 million projected deficit, one of the “lowest in recent memory,” Lightfoot said. That compares to a $733 million hole in 2022.

Pension Losses

The upfront pension payments will “prevent asset liquidation in the current down market,” according to the budget overview. They also come amid estimated losses of 12% as of Aug. 31, which represents more than $100 million of the city’s annual required increase.

The proposed pension contributions include a $40 million check from Bally’s for the new Chicago casino.

The overall size of Lightfoot’s proposed 2023 budget is 1.3% smaller than the amount set aside for 2022, which plugged a $733 million hole in the city’s corporate fund.

“We continue our commitments made in last year’s historic and progressive budget,” Lightfoot said. “We’ve righted the financial ship, we’ve invested deeply in our people and places along the way. Now is our time to stay the course.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.