(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has proposed a $5 million “contingency” fund in her 2023 budget to help with future costs for migrants as buses full of asylum seekers continue to arrive from Texas, in what Democrats and immigrant rights groups have widely criticized as an inhumane political stunt.

About 1,500 people from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, among other places, have arrived in the Windy City since Aug. 31, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, began sending migrants to Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. Chicago has housed more than 100 migrants in nearby hotels and will continue to provide shelter and case management to all arrivals, officials have said.

Lightfoot has decried the busing policy as racist, and she and other mayors have emphasized that they welcome all migrants with open arms. But with little to no advance notice from the governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona, all of whom have sent buses and planes of migrants to locations far from social service providers, the cities’ budgets are increasingly strained. Chicago and others have requested federal support, and Lightfoot wants to set aside city money for potential expenses that FEMA may not cover.

“Given the recent increase in the need for resources available to support migrants coming to Chicago, we have $5 million set aside for that work and other contingencies,” Lightfoot said in a budget address to the city council on Monday, when she unveiled her $16.4 billion proposal for 2023.

Related: NYC Faces $1 Billion Tab From Migrant Influx, Comptroller Says

There is no line item in the budget proposal for migrant arrivals; rather, Chief Financial Officer Jennie Bennett told reporters Monday, the money would from the city’s operating fund, as the cost is distributed across various departments.

“It’s a contingency really to help cover what we don’t know is coming and just because every day the situation continues to unfold,” Bennett said.

In addition to local efforts, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation in September, allowing the state to deploy 75 members of the Illinois National Guard and provide transportation, housing and medical treatment to recent arrivals.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.