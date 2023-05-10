(Bloomberg) -- US health officials are investigating a cluster of new mpox cases in Chicago, more than half of which are in people who were previously vaccinated against the virus.

“No vaccine is 100% effective, and infections after vaccination are possible,” the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement Wednesday.

The CDC said it’s unclear how long the mpox shot — called Jynneos — protects against infection, but that it is currently conducting studies to find out. The agency is also looking at specimen samples to see if the virus has mutated.

The situation has sparked worries that more cases could crop up this summer after the US and other countries largely got a handle on the outbreak last year.

Seventeen mpox cases were also reported in the Centre-Val del Loire region of France in April, almost 60% of which were in people who had received both doses of the vaccine, according to the World Health Organization.

The virus can cause painful sores and lesions and has disproportionately affected gay and bisexual men. Fourteen cases have been reported in Chicago since mid-April, according to data from the Chicago Department of Public Health. Before that, the city had reported a total of seven mpox cases total for the year.

Jynneos is made by Danish vaccine maker Bavarian Nordic A/S and is given in two doses spaced four weeks apart. Both doses are necessary to elicit the best protection against the virus. The CDC said it is working with state and local partners to determine how many doses of the shot the patients in Chicago had gotten.

The agency said it is continuing to closely monitor reports of new cases in vaccinated people.

