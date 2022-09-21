(Bloomberg) -- Chicago has decided to prohibit its agencies, including the police department, from cooperating with out-of-state law enforcement in investigating those who travel to the city for abortions or gender-affirming care.

The city council on Wednesday approved an ordinance sponsored by Alderman Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez that codifies and expands an earlier executive order from Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The ordinance is modeled after Chicago’s sanctuary city law for immigration. It follows a slew of similar executive actions and local laws in blue cities across the country after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, gutting 50 years of abortion protection.

“We know that we have to make Chicago a sanctuary to ensure that people are able to obtain these kinds of care,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said at a press conference before Wednesday’s city council meeting. That protection is essential, she said, “not only for people seeking these kinds of care but for the people providing it.”

While most cities offering protection focus exclusively on abortion access -- as did Lightfoot in her initial executive order -- Chicago’s expanded law provides protection for those seeking gender-affirming care. Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s directive earlier this year to investigate parents of transgender children for possible child abuse prompted a monthslong legal battle in the Lone Star State and left transgender advocates concerned that similar policies might spread to other parts of the country.

Illinois has become a Midwest refuge for people seeking abortion after all neighboring states enacted restrictions following the Supreme Court’s decision. Since then, women from 28 states have traveled to Illinois to end their pregnancies, with 30% of all procedures in the state now being provided to residents from other parts of the country, said Jennifer Welch, chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, at an abortion access panel last week that included US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Lightfoot said at the panel that Chicago’s next budget would “substantially expand” funding to help with rising demand for reproductive care in Illinois, where abortion is considered a fundamental right. In August, the city awarded $500,000 in grants to the Chicago Abortion Fund and Planned Parenthood of Illinois via Lightfoot’s Justice for All pledge, which aims to support reproductive care access for low-income people and people of color in the Windy City and from other states.

