(Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Tuesday approved a $12.8 billion budget for 2021 that relies on higher property and fuel taxes as well as a half billion dollars in savings from a large debt refinancing.

The spending plan includes almost $94 million from higher property taxes and $501 million in debt costs savings, according to budget documents. With help from cuts and increases to revenue, Mayor Lori Lightfoot closed a $1.2 billion deficit in the city’s $4 billion corporate fund, which pays for basic operations and services.

Lightfoot took on what she called “painful” choices to fill the record budget shortfall as the Covid-19 virus and business shutdowns to slow its spread hit tax collections. Revenue fell while the need for city services like housing assistance, health care and small business aid climbed. Chicago is facing $30 billion of unfunded pension liabilities after decades of inadequate contributions. The city’s total retirement obligations for fiscal 2021 are projected to rise to $1.82 billion from $1.68 billion this year.

The 2021 budget includes staff position reductions and instituting furloughs of non-union staff with higher incomes. Lightfoot backed off from planned layoffs after negotiations with labor groups. The spending plan also institutes a 3-cent-per-gallon increase in the city’s vehicle fuel tax.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.