(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back against President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal agents to U.S. cities to quell unrest, saying she would not allow it. “I will do everything in my power to stop you,’” Lightfoot said in a post on Twitter.

Twice in recent days, Trump has said he wants more federal law enforcement officers sent to cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia and New York following the dispatch of Department of Homeland Security personnel to Portland, Oregon, to protect federal property. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also pushed back, saying the city would “use all available means to resist such a wrong-headed effort and abuse of power,” the Philly Voice reported.

“What we do not need, and what will certainly make our community less safe is secret, federal agents deployed to Chicago,” Lightfoot said in a letter Monday to Trump that was seen by Bloomberg News. “Deploying resources like we have seen in Portland, Oregon, does not make residents safer particularly when gun violence plays a significant role in Chicago’s loss of life. Quite the opposite.”

Trump’s push for federal agents in cities gripped by protests and spikes in crime is a policy that appeals to his base ahead of the election, but faces legal challenges. In Portland, pitched battles have erupted between federal agents and protesters, prompting state officials to sue the Trump administration -- yet the president remained undeterred. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he also would sue if the Trump administration sent agents to his city.

