(Bloomberg) -- Chicago took down two Christopher Columbus statues early Friday, after opponents of the monuments had clashed with supporters and police, the Associated Press reported.

A judge blocked federal agents for the next two weeks from arresting, threatening or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at Black Lives Matter protests in Portland without a reason.

The U.S. Justice Department is probing its agents’ response to protests and unrest in Portland. President Donald Trump has said he sent the officers to help control rising crime. Several mayors have said they would challenge any deployment. The president’s “law and order” moves are seen by his opponents as a way of appealing to his conservative base ahead of the 2020 election.

Climate Finance Needs to Move Past Racist Jargon: Green Insight

As Virus Surges, So Do Demands to Release U.S. Prison Inmates

Saputo To Drop ‘Coon’ Cheese Brand Name in Australia

Corporations Face a Reckoning on Race

MLB Teams Kneel Before Opening Game

