(Bloomberg) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is proposing a $12.8 billion budget that raises property taxes and fuel taxes, institutes layoffs and furloughs and refinances debt to close the largest budget gap in Chicago’s history.

Lightfoot is seeking to hike property levies by $94 million, budget documents show. The city also plans to pull $30 million from the rainy day fund and reduce the size of the city’s workforce through job cuts, furloughs and eliminating positions to save $106.3 million in personnel costs. These steps will help fill the record $1.2 billion shortfall in the city’s corporate fund.

“Here in Chicago, this virus has cost the lives of thousands of our residents, and upended the financial security of countless others, particularly the tens of thousands already living on the edge of unemployment, health care, hunger, and more,” Lightfoot said in a letter attached to budget documents. “Creating a budget under these extraordinary circumstances presents us with enormous challenges absent of simple solutions or quick fixes.”

The 2021 spending plan counts on $262.6 million in improved fiscal management and $168.3 million in efficiencies.

The city also plans to issue $1.7 billion of general obligation and Sales Tax Securitization Corporation bonds to refinance outstanding bonds, which is expected to generate almost $450 million of “budgetary relief” for the 2020 budget and $501 million in 2021.

