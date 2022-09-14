(Bloomberg) -- The roots of Chicago's modern-day challenges with crime, joblessness and inequality lie in decades-old divides that separate Black residents from White residents, and a prosperous downtown from neighborhoods to the south and west that have long struggled economically.

About 400,000 Black Chicagoans have left the city since 1980, including many middle-class families driven away by the historic legacy of racist real estate practices that kept them from moving into certain neighborhoods, the decline of the manufacturing industry and loss of jobs, and the more recent eruption of gun violence that shattered lives.Read more: Chicago faces deep-seated ills in shadow of Citadel-Boeing defections

Despite being roughly 29% Black and 29% Hispanic, the city is one of the most segregated in America. Its Black and Hispanic residents are concentrated primarily in neighborhoods on its south and west sides where unemployment rates are higher and average lifespans lower than in other parts of the city. The unemployment rate in Englewood, a predominately Black South Side neighborhood, for example, is 23.5% compared with 2% in the wealthier, predominantly White neighborhood of Lakeview, according to the latest statistics.

“I see segregation as the single most detrimental factor to everything that is wrong with this city,” said Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union.

Segregation still feeds into the city's uptick in crime, school closings, food deserts, departures of Black families lacking affordable housing, and the massive investments in downtown at the expense of the South Side and West Side, Davis Gates said. Education resources, unemployment levels and other hardships need to be examined when talking about crime statistics, she said.Davis and others point to a long history of investments in downtown Chicago that largely bypassed the city’s historically Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. During the pandemic those divides were exacerbated and became more apparent as many communities that historically already had the most disadvantages also were hardest hit by Covid-19.

Many of these same neighborhoods continue to face the highest levels of joblessness, poverty and inadequate housing, according to a study by the Great Cities Institute at the University of Illinois Chicago. “These places of concentrated disadvantages are where unemployment is most concentrated and crime is most concentrated, and there is an interplay,” said Matthew Wilson, associate director for economic and workforce development at the institute. “They play off each other to create the inequities we see in the city.”

‘Our History’

Since the 1990s, past mayors have funded projects like the $490 million Millennium Park to project the image of Chicago as a world-class city, but those investments did little to promote inclusiveness or equity. “Being a global city accentuates the gap between the rich and poor. That's true of all cities, but it shows up here,” said Dick Simpson, a professor of politics at the University of Illinois Chicago and former city alderman. “Our economic, social and political history in many ways embodies the rest of America, and in many ways is on stark display.’’

Areas in and around the city’s center, including Lakeview, Lincoln Park and the Loop scored the best on the Great Cities Institute’s index, which ranks economic hardship. Lakeview’s per capita income hovers around $74,000, while Lincoln Park and the Loop’s top $90,000, according to a snapshot of data compiled by the state of Illinois from 2016 through 2020. Predominately Black neighborhoods on the city’s south and west sides, including Riverdale, Englewood and West Garfield Park fared the worst on the index. Per capita incomes in those three neighborhoods being $15,000 or less, according to state data.

Between 2011 and 2017, Chicago’s majority-White neighborhoods received nearly five times as much private investment per household compared to majority-Black neighborhoods, and nearly three times more private investment per household than majority-Latino neighborhoods, according to a recent Urban Institute report.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to reverse the trends with her Invest South/West economic development program, announced in 2019. Investment commitments in the program could reach $2 billion by year-end, according to projections. About $1.4 billion has been committed so far and plans include bringing investments for grocery stores, health care, business incubators and transportation services to 10 neighborhoods.

“Continuing to ignore the Black community, the Brown community has been such a detriment to Chicago business, and has an impact — a domino impact — that I think the city started to see that you couldn't continue to do business as usual,” said Juan Gabriel Moreno, one of the architects behind the $8.5 billion O’Hare International Airport expansion, who is also moving his headquarters to the West Side as part of Invest South/West.

‘Reverse Migration’

Former US Education Secretary Arne Duncan, who co-founded the anti-gun violence organization Chicago CRED (Create Real Economic Destiny), said that because violence has been largely concentrated in the Black community the city has seen a massive reverse migration of Black residents back to the South. “Families worry about their sons being killed,” he said.

“So, you got this massive reverse migration of the Black middle-class that hollows out neighborhoods and you lose those jobs and that stability, and that tax base and those community leaders, and that's funding for schools, so everything else suffers,” said Duncan, a Chicago native and resident.

Some of the problems started with the crumbling of the nation’s manufacturing industry, which hit Chicago particularly hard after the 1960s, according to a Great Cities Institute study which examined employment trends among the city’s 16-to-24-year-olds. Jobless Black and Latino youth turned to retail and service work while their White counterparts were able to find employment in higher-paying professional and related jobs downtown, according to the study.

As government leaders seek solutions, they need to remember that cities benefit not just from rich residents but people from all socio-economic levels, said Mary Pattillo, chair of the Department of African American Studies at Northwestern University. The poor pay sales taxes, renters contribute toward landlords' property levies and those with lower incomes hold various types of jobs needed throughout society, she said.

“We need to really be clear about who is valuable to cities,” Pattillo said. “Low-income folks and people of color are valuable to cities. So, we shouldn't take the idea that losing that population to gain a richer population is the best way to plan a city.”

Chicago has the infrastructure needed to recover from the pandemic, but it must invest its resources wisely to care for its most vulnerable residents, attract out-of-town companies and moreover cultivate its own businesses, said State Representative La Shawn K. Ford, who represents the west side and lives in the hard-hit Austin neighborhood.

The focus should be on schools and jobs, he said. West Side and South Side neighborhoods need high-quality schools, which will spur demand for vacant lots for housing for working-class families, Ford said. Then those families will attract businesses that create jobs to meet their needs, he added.

“If I have a job and I am able to get paid and I can take care of my family, that's dignity,” said Ford. “The crime goes away because guess what, I can get a job in my own community.”

