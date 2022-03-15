(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said 16 members of the Chicago Police Department are in no-pay status because they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, violating the mandate for city workers.

“I fully expect that many more will get themselves fully vaccinated,” Lightfoot said Tuesday during a press conference.

City workers were required to get vaccinated by March 13 or lose pay. Lightfoot said that she doesn’t think the requirement will disrupt police operations or compromise public safety.

Of the city’s approximately 30,000 municipal workers, 3,104 workers had reported that they were not vaccinated as of Monday, city data show. The police and fire department account for the highest number of employees not inoculated. The city reports that 2,367 police department employees and 312 fire department employees aren’t vaccinated, according to city data.

During a Monday press conference, Lightfoot said those who weren’t adhering to the vaccine mandate would be given a notice to comply and get vaccinated. But, if they do not follow the instruction, then they will be placed on no-pay status.

“We will enforce the rules, and my expectation is that the vast majority of police officers who are already vaccinated will come into compliance,” she said Monday, adding “we’re not doing mass firings today.”

Covid cases in Chicago are declining from the Omicron surge. The city’s positivity rate was at 0.7% as of Monday, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

