(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Public Schools said it plans to shift to optional masking for staff and students in a week, a move that could set up the third-largest U.S. system for another scuffle with its teachers union.

The system, which serves more than 300,000 students, is the latest nationally to make the change. It will still encourage students pre-K through grade 12 and staff to use masks but is removing the requirement to wear them after Covid-19 infection rates have dropped and vaccination rates have grown, it said in a statement.

But the Chicago Teachers Union calls the new policy a “clear violation” of a January agreement, and says it intends to fight the change. It’s too soon to make masks optional because vaccination rates vary from school to school and neighborhood to neighborhood in the city, according to the union. The union says that the change is in response to a lawsuit filed from parties outside the city.

Chicago’s test positivity rate has dropped to 0.8% from above 20% in January when the omicron variant drove a surge, according the city’s dashboard. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have also largely lifted masking mandates for public indoor spaces as hospitalizations and death rates have declined. Removing mask requirements is safe for children and teachers as well, according to Pedro Martinez, chief executive officer of the system.

“CPS was one of the first to require universal masking in schools, and we would not be moving to a mask-optional model unless the data and our public health experts indicated that it is safe for our school communities,” Martinez said. “The District has remained responsive to change throughout the pandemic and we must continue to remain nimble and pivot if the health data changes.”

The union intends to file an unfair labor practice charge against the school system, and expects to ask Chicago Public Schools to bargain over the new policy, according to an emailed statement from the union on Monday. The decision to remove the mask mandate “is a clear violation” of a Jan. 12 memorandum of agreement, the statement said.

The rift is the latest in long-running tensions between the union and Lightfoot and school system administrators. Classroom instruction was canceled for five days in January after the teachers’ union voted to go remote against city officials’ wishes, leaving 330,000 students out of class and marking the third such work stoppage in as many school years.

